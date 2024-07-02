AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in June

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AUO Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. AUO has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

