Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $245.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

