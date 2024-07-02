AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
AXGN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.
AxoGen Stock Performance
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in AxoGen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 107,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
