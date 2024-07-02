Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

AX stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

