AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in AXT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AXT by 866.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AXT by 127.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

