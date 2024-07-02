BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.
BAE Systems Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of BAESF stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. BAE Systems has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.26.
About BAE Systems
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.