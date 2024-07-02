BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. BAE Systems has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.26.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

