Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.68

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 353.68 ($4.47) and traded as high as GBX 367.40 ($4.65). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.63), with a volume of 921,937 shares.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 367.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 37,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($163,984.97). 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

