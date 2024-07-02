Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Bâloise stock opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $166.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average is $157.99.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

