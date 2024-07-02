Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.2 days.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Banco de Sabadell

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.