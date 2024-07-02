Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.2 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.
About Banco de Sabadell
