Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in June

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of BCDRF stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

