Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Basf Price Performance

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.89 on Friday. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,500.00%.

Basf Company Profile



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Stories

