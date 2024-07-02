Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Strong-Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BASFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,500.00%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

