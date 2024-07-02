Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.