Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $48.15.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Trading Halts Explained
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.