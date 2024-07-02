Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $715.00

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 715 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 686.50 ($8.68), with a volume of 1789853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707.82 ($8.95).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.51) to GBX 920 ($11.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.33) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.33) to GBX 1,000 ($12.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.13) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.74) to GBX 870 ($11.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 929 ($11.75).

The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 20.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 672.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 623.55.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,654.19). 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

