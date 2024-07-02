Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,491,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 2,069,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.3 days.

Becle Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Becle Company Profile

Featured Stories

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

