Beldex Price Reaches $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $240.02 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.18 or 0.05496696 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00044983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,646,392 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,266,392 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

