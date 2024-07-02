Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,206 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Best Buy by 2,043.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 150,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.