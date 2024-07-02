BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 41.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.78.

BILL Stock Up 0.4 %

BILL stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.