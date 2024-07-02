Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BLRDF opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Billerud AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

