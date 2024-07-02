Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Birkenstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.12.

Birkenstock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

