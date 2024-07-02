Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

BIRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Birkenstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of BIRK opened at $55.39 on Monday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.