Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

