Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bit Digital Price Performance
Bit Digital stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
