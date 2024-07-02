Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Bit Digital stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Bit Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 5,487,615 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

