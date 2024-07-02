Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.70 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $61,882.35 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,220.28 billion and $22.70 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.42 or 0.00611513 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045099 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00071415 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,287 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using cryptocurrency exchanges.
