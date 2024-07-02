Bittensor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36.76 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $273.02 or 0.00434908 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $36.76 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,013,259 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,011,676. The last known price of Bittensor is 273.23545396 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $39,375,472.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

