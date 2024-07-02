BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.