BKM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 318.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE UNH opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.