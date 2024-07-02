BKM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $845.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $374.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $524.63 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $801.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

