Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.35

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and traded as high as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares.

Blackhawk Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

