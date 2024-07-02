BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and traded as high as $20.06. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 91,907 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
