BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and traded as high as $20.06. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 91,907 shares trading hands.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.