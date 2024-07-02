BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $584.74

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 584.74 ($7.40) and traded as low as GBX 562 ($7.11). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 563 ($7.12), with a volume of 290,270 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,373.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 584.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 552.24.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,292.68%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

