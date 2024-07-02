Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDCO opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 51.07%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

