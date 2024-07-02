BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHKLY opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $2.904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This is a boost from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

