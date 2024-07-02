Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
About Bonterra Resources
