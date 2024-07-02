Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,276 shares of company stock worth $4,804,228 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

