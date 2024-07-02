Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 235,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $270,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,787,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,204.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

ACRS opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

