Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.26. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 9,000 shares changing hands.

Bri-Chem Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.37 million for the quarter. Bri-Chem had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

