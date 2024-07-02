Brian Richard Hole Sells 6,147 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Brian Richard Hole sold 293 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $20,439.68.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $225,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

