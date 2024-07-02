Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.