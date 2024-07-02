Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $471,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

