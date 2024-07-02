Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $499.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.65. The stock has a market cap of $452.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.