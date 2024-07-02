British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $432.00.
British Land Stock Performance
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
