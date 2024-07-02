British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

