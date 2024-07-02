Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,911,000 after acquiring an additional 440,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

