Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Target Price at $174.14

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $184.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

