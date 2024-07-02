Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $92.83

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 110.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 187,572 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 139.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BC opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.