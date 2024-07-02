Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,919 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.