Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 697 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

