Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,113,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

