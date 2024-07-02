Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Well Done LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $529.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.47 and a 200-day moving average of $526.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

