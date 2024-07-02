Brookstone Capital Management Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,117,417 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 244.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

